Mira Aerospace Successfully Delivers World's First 5G Connectivity From The Stratosphere

Test conducted in Rwanda Using Solar HAPS Aircraft.
● Marks Rwanda's first 5G-based Zoom call.
Mira Aerospace, a JV between Bayanat and UAVOS
announced that its“ApusDuo” solar aircraft has successfully conducted a 5G
connectivity test in collaboration with its partners.
The demonstration, conducted in Rwandan airspace by Mira Aerospace marked the
world's first successful delivery of 5G connectivity from a fixed-wing HAPS (high
altitude pseudo satellite) autonomous aircraft in the stratosphere. The 5G
connectivity demonstration follows a previous stratospheric flight test conducted in
Rwanda in June 2023, during which Mira Aerospace's ApusDuo carried a dummy
version of the payload.
The stratosphere-ready communications payload continuously delivered 5G
connectivity for approximately 73 minutes in the stratosphere during ApusDuo's
stratospheric flight, during which it reached a maximum altitude of 16.9 km. During
the test, the stratosphere-ready 5G communications payload enabled a 5G Zoom
video call, the first in the world.
The test system was composed of a service link from the communications payload
installed on ApusDuo in the stratosphere and a feeder link from a terrestrial 5G
base station. Since the radio waves transmitted and received operated on the same
frequencies as existing smartphones and devices, a regular 5G smartphone was
used in the test. The test also marked Rwanda's first 5G-based Zoom call.
About Mira Aerospace
Mira Aerospace is a joint venture between Bayanat AI and UAVOS based in Abu
Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The company combines Bayanat's unique Geospatial
AI experience with UAVOS' extensive expertise in developing unmanned
solutions company is the global leader in HAPS (High Altitude Pseudo Satellite)
technology.
About Bayanat
Bayanat, an ADX listed public company with majority shareholding by G42,
provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing
number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy &
Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. It's offering includes topographic,
hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data
surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization and cartography
services. Bayanat's solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data
from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS)
and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).
About UAVOS
UAVOS Inc. is an US based technology company with operations around the world
offering proprietary autonomous systems solutions. UAVOS technology, products,
and tailored services include multi-role UAVs, unique proprietary autopilots,
advanced communication systems, UAV components, and experiential training.
