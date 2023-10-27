Mining Contract Crisis - DAY FIVE

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

For the fifth consecutive day, Panama faced chaos in the streets on Thursday, October 27

as thousands assembled to protest the mining contract signed between the State and Minera Panamá, a scenario that keeps the country and its economic activity practically paralyzed.

The

events were seen by some observers as the biggest public outcry since the American invasion and reached the Cortizo farm and the Presidency

National Police, reported that about 25 officers have been injured in the midst of these events.

The security establishment detailed that 8 were injured with firearms, 9 with blunt objects, and 8 due to physical assault. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

In the midst of the protests, more than 30 businesses have been vandalized, along with six state offices such as those of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, located on Vía España. Likewise, 18 vehicles were affected, of which 13 were vandalized and 5 were set on fire.

Health sector

On Thursday the first day of work stoppage announced by the National Negotiating Medical Commission (Comenenal) and the Association of Medical Specialists of the Santo Tomás Hospital.

The medical bodies gave the Government 48 hours to repeal the mining contract; Otherwise, they will extend the force measure, which implies suspending outpatient care and elective surgeries.

“We continue to provide care in emergency services, intensive care, and to hospitalized patients,” said Domingo Moreno, coordinator of Comenenal.

The Social Security Fund (CSS) reported that the street closures keep the Chepo Hospital in a "difficult situation that compromises the care and lives of our patients."

The CSS announced that it only has food only for two days, because "the protesters have not allowed the passage of food to that hospital." It also reported that this situation is repeated in other regions of the country such as Panama Oeste, Colón, Chiriquí, Bocas del Toro, and central provinces. Given this scenario, the CSS requested a humanitarian health corridor to be able to care for patients.

Classes are still suspended in the public sector, after teachers' unions extended the work stoppage until today, Friday. Meanwhile, private educational centers maintain the flexibility measures adopted by their managers and parents.

Cortizo Estate

One of the demonstrations that drew the most attention was that of a group of residents who walked from the communities of Río Indio, in Donoso, province of Colón, to the district of Chagres to reach the farm of President Cortizo.

As they passed, the coastal residents shouted slogans against the mining contract and the current management of Cortizo, who has a farm in the town of Punta del Medio, Piña district.





National Aeronaval Service prevented the demonstrators from entering.