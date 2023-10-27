Shmyhal Meets With New Canada's Ambassador To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with new Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc.

This is reported on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Prime Minister, according to Ukrinform.

"I am pleased to meet new Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc. We continue to strengthen and develop close and friendly relations between our countries," Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that Canada has consistently demonstrated leadership in issues important to Ukraine, including defense and financial support, as well as the confiscation of Russia's assets.

"We discussed this area in detail. Thank you for your understanding and support. We are also strengthening economic cooperation. The updated free trade agreement has opened up wide opportunities for the businesses of our countries. We agreed with the Ambassador to organize a visit of a Canadian business delegation to Ukraine. War risk insurance remains a key component in attracting investments. We are counting on the support of the Government of Canada in this area," Shmyhal said.

As reported, Larisa Galadza completed her tenure as Canada's ambassador to Ukraine in August. Natalka Cmoc was appointed a new ambassador to Ukraine.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal , Telegram