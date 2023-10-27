Kredily Unleashes Groundbreaking Free Forever Startup Plan: A Game

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bengaluru, Karnataka Oct 27, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Kredily, a pioneer in HR and Payroll automation for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in India, has taken a giant leap towards fostering the growth of startups by introducing an unprecedented startup plan that is free forever. Recognizing the challenges faced by startups in adopting HR and Payroll software , Kredily's innovative approach aims to bridge the gap and empower emerging businesses.

A recent study revealed that a staggering 90% of Indian SMEs operate without any HR and Payroll software. Moreover, over 60% of the 1 lakh registered startups in the country do not leverage such technology. The existing solutions in the market are often complex, and expensive, and don't align with the priorities of startup founders who are juggling multiple responsibilities.

Kredily's startup plan offers a lifeline to these startups by providing a comprehensive HRMS solution that is not only user-friendly but also entirely free of cost. This Do-It-Yourself (DIY) solution saves valuable time and resources for startup founders, allowing them to focus on their core business objectives.

Eligibility for Free Forever Startup Plan

This groundbreaking initiative is specifically tailored for startups that are registered with the Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) and those backed by reputable venture capital (VC) firms or accelerators. Kredily's commitment to nurturing the startup ecosystem is evident in its unwavering support through this free-forever plan.

Key Benefits of Kredily's Free HRMS Software for Startups:



Zero Cost: With Kredily's Startup Plan, startups can enjoy the benefits of HR and Payroll automation without any financial investment. The software is completely free of charge, allowing startups to allocate resources to other critical areas of their business.

No Additional Staff Required: Unlike traditional HRMS solutions that often require dedicated personnel for maintenance, Kredily's DIY (Do-It-Yourself) approach ensures that startups can manage the software without additional staff. This contributes to cost savings and operational efficiency. Automatic Updates: Kredily's cloud-based HRMS software ensures seamless and automatic updates. Startups can rest assured that they are always using the latest features and security enhancements without the hassle of manual upgrades.

Kredily has meticulously crafted a startup plan to deliver a comprehensive HRMS solution. This thoughtfully designed package encompasses several flagship features that set it apart in providing unparalleled support to emerging businesses.



Attendance management with selfie / GPS attendance features

Customizable attendance and leave rules

Automated payroll processing

PF and ESI challan generation

Form 12BB & Form 16

Automated ID/Visiting/Letterhead Generation

Kredsync (Real-time integration with ESSL biometrics)

Employee Training Unlimited Data Storage

Cloud-Based HR Software: A Glimpse into the Future of Work

Cloud-based HR software, like Kredily's, leverages the power of the cloud to deliver unparalleled flexibility and accessibility. With data securely stored in the cloud, users can access the HRMS platform from anywhere, at any time. This not only enhances collaboration but also eliminates the need for costly infrastructure and maintenance.

The automatic updates provided by cloud-based HR software ensure that businesses are always at the forefront of technological advancements. This eliminates the burden on IT teams and allows organizations to focus on their core objectives while staying compliant with the latest industry standards.

Kredily's commitment to the success of startups goes beyond providing free software; it is a step towards fostering a culture of innovation and efficiency in the Indian business landscape.

For more information about Kredily and its revolutionary Startup Plan, visit their Kredily Official Website

About Kredily: Kredily is a leading HR and Payroll management automation platform for SMEs in India. With a mission to simplify workforce management, Kredily offers user-friendly solutions that cater to the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses. The company's innovative approach to HRMS aims to empower businesses, particularly startups, to thrive in a competitive and dynamic environment.