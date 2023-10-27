Azerbaijan's Gastronomy Promoted In Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's gastronomy has been promoted in Japan.
The State Tourism Agency represented the country at the Tourism
Expo Japan 2023, Azernews reports.
The expo visitors were acquainted with the possibilities of
cultural, natural, health, and business tourism in Azerbaijan, as
well as the traditions of winemaking and gastronomy.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade, visited
the national stand.
World-famed for its food, Azerbaijan is now taking decisive
steps in the gastronomic tourism world. The country offers a wide
variety of gastronomic opportunities.
The country has been consistently working to promote the
country's culinary heritage through a number of initiatives.
The number of tourists in search of gastronomic tours is
increasing day by day. They are visiting Azerbaijan in
Tourism Expo Japan was followed by meetings with travel
companies Gerso Travel, Asia Travel and ENC Tours, the Osaka
Tourism Bureau, the Japan Association of Travel Agents, where
prospects for cooperation were discussed.
