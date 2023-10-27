Azerbaijan's Gastronomy Promoted In Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's gastronomy has been promoted in Japan.

The State Tourism Agency represented the country at the Tourism Expo Japan 2023, Azernews reports.

The expo visitors were acquainted with the possibilities of cultural, natural, health, and business tourism in Azerbaijan, as well as the traditions of winemaking and gastronomy.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade, visited the national stand.

World-famed for its food, Azerbaijan is now taking decisive steps in the gastronomic tourism world. The country offers a wide variety of gastronomic opportunities.

The country has been consistently working to promote the country's culinary heritage through a number of initiatives.

The number of tourists in search of gastronomic tours is increasing day by day.

Tourism Expo Japan was followed by meetings with travel companies Gerso Travel, Asia Travel and ENC Tours, the Osaka Tourism Bureau, the Japan Association of Travel Agents, where prospects for cooperation were discussed.