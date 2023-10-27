Azerbaijan's Gastronomy Promoted In Japan


10/27/2023 5:19:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's gastronomy has been promoted in Japan.

The State Tourism Agency represented the country at the Tourism Expo Japan 2023, Azernews reports.

The expo visitors were acquainted with the possibilities of cultural, natural, health, and business tourism in Azerbaijan, as well as the traditions of winemaking and gastronomy.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade, visited the national stand.

World-famed for its food, Azerbaijan is now taking decisive steps in the gastronomic tourism world. The country offers a wide variety of gastronomic opportunities.

The country has been consistently working to promote the country's culinary heritage through a number of initiatives.

The number of tourists in search of gastronomic tours is increasing day by day. They are visiting Azerbaijan in

Tourism Expo Japan was followed by meetings with travel companies Gerso Travel, Asia Travel and ENC Tours, the Osaka Tourism Bureau, the Japan Association of Travel Agents, where prospects for cooperation were discussed.

MENAFN27102023000195011045ID1107318015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search