Putting Malaysia In The 'Eye' Of International Recognition Dr Kenneth Fong

Dr. Kenneth Fong

- Dr. Kenneth Fong, Consultant Ophthalmologist Vitreoretinal Surgeon LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 38th Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress (APAO), entitled "Reconnect and Collaborate," was held earlier this year at the international Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, and was co-hosted by the Malaysian Society of Ophthalmology.At the APAO 2023 Congress, more than 500 internationally recognised presenters presented the most recent findings and ideas in 16 ocular subspecialties, including clinical ophthalmology and visual sciences.APAO was held for the third time in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This annual scientific ophthalmology congress serves as a meeting place for ophthalmologists and industry partners, as well as a major forum for sharing expertise and experience.The goal of APAO 2023 is to provide a forum for fruitful and authentic scientific exchange, to assist ophthalmologists in learning and growing in their profession, to showcase cutting-edge clinical and research studies, to disseminate latest clinical practise and international gold standards, and to provide opportunities for delegates to network, make, and renew friendships.Dr Kenneth Fong, Past President of the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress 2023 and the Malaysian Society of Ophthalmology, attended the congress with vigour. Dr. Fong 's appointment as the next Treasurer of the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology represents a watershed moment for Malaysia, since he has won the country a global excellence pin.Dr. Fong earned his doctorate from the University of Cambridge in 1998. For his undergraduate studies, he received the British High Commissioner's Chevening Scholarship. He completed his training in the United Kingdom at several teaching hospitals throughout the city, earning the Fellowship of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists in 2006 and the Fellowship of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists in 2009.He is one of just a few Malaysian ophthalmologists who is a Fellow of both of these institutions. After subspecializing in Vitreoretinal Surgery and receiving training at the Royal Perth Hospital and Lions Eye Institute in Western Australia in 2008, he returned to Malaysia as an Associate Professor in 2009 and established the UM Eye Research Centre. He then left UM in 2012 to pursue full-time private practise, focusing on clinical work and freeing up more family time. Dr. Fong, who is now 49 years old, is one of the co-founders of OasisEye Specialists, one of Malaysia's largest private Ophthalmology practises, with 20 Ophthalmologists working in 6 locations throughout Malaysia.Dr. Fong served as Congress President at the most recent APAO Congress, which was held in Kuala Lumpur in February 2023. "I had to organise a major conference over the last four years, and there were many challenges due to the pandemic." The APAO is the world's largest Ophthalmology organisation, representing about 50% of all Ophthalmologists, and our conference is the highlight of the year, with over 4000 delegates attending. My accomplishment was made possible by a fantastic team of organising committee members from the public and business sectors who gave their time and effort to ensure the success of this meeting. "I was also honoured with a special award from the Ministry of Tourism for my efforts in bringing this conference to Malaysia," said Dr. Fong.Dr. Fong served as President of the Malaysian Society of Ophthalmology (MSO) from 2017 to 2021. He became a committee member in 2011 because he wanted to help increase the level of Ophthalmology in Malaysia as well as raise Malaysia's international prominence. Among his accomplishments during his term was the purchase of the association's own office space in Petaling Jaya, which has since become MSO's permanent home. He also spearheaded the formation of other sub-specialty interest groups within society.When asked what prompted him to perform such great obligations for society, Dr. Fong responded that it was primarily his parents. "My father came from a poor family in Gemas and lost his father when he was young." To win his scholarship to study engineering in New Zealand, he had to work hard and study wisely. Despite the difficult situation in Malaysia in May 1969, he resumed his employment in the Telecoms department. While many of his colleagues moved to other countries, he chose to stay and raise his family in Malaysia. He later earned a PhD in economics and became a Professor of Economics at the University of Malaya, where he was one of the youngest Deans of the Faculty of Economics. Following that, he entered politics, serving as Deputy Minister of Education for 8 years and Minister of Human Resources for another 8 years. "My mother has also been a pillar of support for my education and career, as well as for my disabled youngest brother," Dr. Fong stated.Dr. Fong has become a true source of inspiration for his friends and colleagues, drawing motivation from these two remarkable individuals. Throughout his career, he has generously shared the most precious gift of all: the gift of enhanced vision, helping numerous people regain their eyesight.Dr. Fong recommends that everyone over the age of 45 get their eyes tested annually to screen for glaucoma, which is a prevalent and avoidable cause of blindness. It has no symptoms and can cause blindness through increased ocular pressure. He warns against believing any miracle cures advertised on social media since they may be dangerous rather than beneficial.Dr. Fong is undoubtedly a powerful personality in Malaysian society, and his efforts in the ophthalmology department have benefited both people and the country as a whole. Malaysia is now represented on the executive committee of the APAO, thanks to his recent election as Treasurer, and the country's international image in ophthalmology has improved significantly.

