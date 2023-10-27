Mawlavi Badruddin Haqqani Appointed Afghanistan's Ambassador In UAE

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Mawlavi Badruddin Haqqani has taken the charge of the Afghanistan's Embassy Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirate (UAE), an official said on Friday.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on his twitter handle wrote:“Mawlavi Haqqani reached Abu Dhabi and during an official ceremony was introduced to the embassy staff and took over the embassy charge.”

He said Mawlavi Haqqani's acknowledgement as ambassador was a major progress towards diplomatic ties between Afghanistan and UAE which will help strengthen overall bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He said the move will also help the provision of improved services for hundreds of Afghans living in the UAE.

nh

Hits: 40