Delhi Air Quality Drops To 'Very Poor' As Pollution-Control Measures Kick In

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the air quality in Delhi once again dipped into the "very poor" category on Friday (October 27), registering an air quality index (AQI) of 309, concerns over pollution levels heightened. The day had begun with a "poor" air quality category, with an AQI of 249, but the situation deteriorated as the day progressed.

According to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 326 at 10 am, while Burari Crossing reported an AQI of 305. These numbers reflected a significant decline in air quality compared to the previous day when Delhi's average AQI stood at 256 on Thursday, October 26.

Neighboring cities also grappled with pollution issues, with Noida and Gurugram recording AQI levels of 208 and 252, both falling within the "poor" category on Friday. While Gurugam maintained its air quality in the same category, Noida witnessed a deterioration from the previous "moderate" category. The air quality in Gurugram had an average AQI of 230 on Thursday, while Noida's was at 191.

In an effort to combat pollution, an anti-smog gun was deployed to sprinkle water in Delhi's Anand Vihar area on Thursday. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, a major contributor to the heavy pollution observed in Delhi-NCR and other North Indian states between October and January, continues to be a concern this year. More than 2,500 cases of stubble burning have been reported so far this year.

To address the increased pollution, the second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been put into effect in Delhi. Additionally, the Delhi government initiated the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign on October 26, following an announcement by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

The campaign aims to reduce air pollution by encouraging people to turn off their engines while waiting at red lights. Rai clarified that odd-even vehicle rationing is not currently under consideration. Under the odd-even scheme, private vehicles with registration plates ending in odd numbers would ply on odd dates, and even numbers on even dates.

In contrast, Mumbai maintained its "moderate" category air quality, and Pune's air quality improved to "satisfactory" from the previous "moderate" category, according to data from the CPCB and SAFAR. On Thursday, Mumbai's average AQI was 157, while Pune's was 147.