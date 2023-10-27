President Ilham Aliyev's Renewable Energy Vision - Azerbaijan As Magnet For Global Investments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan's
achievements in the realm of oil and gas cooperation, particularly
with the European countries, could serve as a model for any nation
involved in energy exports. What sets Azerbaijan apart from other
countries is its proactive engagement in initiatives dedicated to
advancing clean energy in the region. While the country has
established itself as a dependable provider of conventional energy
resources, Azerbaijan is not resting on its laurels. The nation's
ambitious objectives for exporting green energy are picking up
steam and are already translating into tangible projects.
The initiation of electricity exports derived from renewable
energy sources signifies the dawn of a new chapter in Azerbaijan's
energy strategy. President Ilham Aliyev has accorded top priority
to the expansion of renewable energy sources, aiming to elevate the
proportion of renewable energy in the total electricity production
capacity to 30 percent by 2030.
Azerbaijan boasts a renewable energy potential that surpasses 27
GW, encompassing wind and solar energy on land, with an additional
157 GW of wind energy in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian
Sea.
During a meeting with the people of the liberated Aghdam on May
18, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev announced that the entire Karabakh
region would be transformed into a "green energy zone".
Azerbaijan has set ambitious targets for its energy future. By
2027, the country aims to generate 3 GW of wind energy and 1 GW of
solar energy, with the intention of exporting 80 percent of this
production. Looking ahead to 2037, Azerbaijan anticipates expanding
its capacity to a minimum of 6 GW.
Azerbaijan recently achieved a significant milestone in the
pursuit of its ambitious energy strategy with the inauguration of
the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant. The agreement for the
construction of this largest solar power plant in the South
Caucasus was signed in 2020. Finally, on October 26, President
Ilham Aliyev officially initiated its operation.
During the opening ceremony of the plant, President Ilham Aliyev
said that this is a historical moment in the country's history,
noting that it is the first among many to come.
Additional agreements have been inked with Masdar, outlining the
execution of green energy ventures with a combined capacity of 1000
MW. These projects encompass the construction of a 445 MW solar
power plant in Bilasuvar, a 315 MW solar power plant in Neftchala,
and a 240 MW wind power plant in Absheron-Garadagh.
"We plan to work together to produce in phases up to 10
gigawatts of renewables and that will be a total revolution in the
energy development of the region, because Azerbaijan is a country
where the first oil in the world was produced in the middle of 19th
century. The first oil from offshore fields was produced in the
middle of the last century. And now, having in mind that still we
are rich in fossil fuel resources, we are moving towards green
agenda. This is a deliberate choice. This is our contribution not
only to the future development of Azerbaijan, but to the issues
related to the climate change," President Ilham Aliyev said.
Azerbaijan, known for its reliability as an oil and gas supplier
to Europe, is committed to bolstering the energy security of its
European partners. A recent significant initiative in this
direction involved the signing of the strategic partnership
agreement for green energy development and transmission among the
governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and
Hungary. This single agreement alone underscores the high demand
for Azerbaijani energy resources in Western Europe.
As part of this project, there are plans to lay a
1,195-kilometer power transmission line with a 1,000 MW capacity
connecting Georgia and Romania, along with the installation of a
digital connecting cable.
"Among our plans is to work actively with our partners to create
energy corridor, Caspian-EU energy corridor. Last December, a
corresponding agreement was signed. We have already started our
activity, the steering committee already gathered couple of times.
In several months, we will have a full feasibility study of the new
energy security project – Green Energy Corridor, integrated
transmission production and consumption facilities, including the
electric cable under the Black Sea. At this moment, the feasibility
study is being prepared for 4 gigawatts of renewables," President
Ilham Aliyev said in this regard.
Consequently, Azerbaijan is actively advancing specific
initiatives aimed at augmenting its electricity production through
renewable energy sources and facilitating the provision of clean
energy from Azerbaijan to Europe in the years to come. As an
illustration, on January 9, 2020, agreements were signed to launch
pilot projects in renewable energy with the participation of Saudi
Arabia's ACWA Power and the UAE's Masdar. These agreements entail
the execution of pilot projects, including the construction of a
240 MW wind power facility in collaboration with ACWA Power and a
200 MW solar power plant with Masdar.
Moreover, on December 30, 2020, a series of fresh investment
agreements on power purchase, grid connectivity was formalized in
conjunction with ACWA Power. On January 13, 2022, a groundbreaking
ceremony marked the commencement of the Khizi-Absheron wind power
station project in collaboration with ACWA Power.
On December 15, 2022, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and the
Australian Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) inked an agreement for
joint cooperation in the exploration and development of renewable
energy and green hydrogen ventures in Azerbaijan. This agreement
encompasses research and the execution of renewable energy and
green hydrogen projects, with a combined capacity of up to 12 GW in
Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan has entered into memorandums of understanding and
corresponding contracts with three prominent energy companies.
According to their statements, they plan to generate 25 GW of
renewable solar and wind energy both onshore and offshore. Of this
capacity, Masdar will be responsible for producing 10 GW, Fortescue
- for 12 GW, and ACWA Power has committed to delivering 2.5 GW of
energy. This signifies a truly substantial potential.
The world's leading corporations are prepared to make
substantial investments in prospective ventures in Azerbaijan,
spanning beyond the energy sector and encompassing various other
domains. With renewable energy poised to be a cornerstone of
electricity generation, international investments in the country
are poised for significant expansion. Azerbaijan possesses the
essential prerequisites for this growth, including abundant
potential, a governmental commitment to advancing alternative
energy, and a modern legal framework. These factors collectively
form the linchpin of success for the Azerbaijani economy.
