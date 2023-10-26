Schneider Electric To Drive Global Dialogue At COP28

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Schneider Electric Sustainability Circles' initiative will debut at COP28 UAE

Circles will address Technology, Innovation, Inclusion and Frontline Communities Strategic partnerships with public and private sector as well as academia to be announced.

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will participate in the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE), taking place from 30 November to 12 December in Dubai.

In the lead-up to COP28, Schneider Electric will partner strategically with entities from government, private and academic sectors. The company will also host a series of global discussions at its designated booth at the Green Zone at COP28 on crucial topics that align with the conference themes, priorities, and objectives. A special emphasis will be placed on the role of technology and digitization in driving energy efficiency and decarbonization.

At COP28, Schneider Electric will unite its regional and global leadership, including Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and Peter Herweck, CEO, on an international stage to address key climate and sustainability challenges facing the world today.

“As a global leader in energy management and industrial automation, Schneider Electric will host some of the industry's most recognized decision-makers, business leaders, and international experts at its booth. Schneider Electric is committed to making COP28 a catalyst for action. Aligned with our ambition of climate action, our goal is to drive meaningful engagement and participation in the pursuit of climate-positive solutions,” said Ahmed Khashan, President for Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric.

“Schneider Electric is the partner of choice for digitization and decarbonization for some of the world's most recognized organizations and businesses. We are also a founding member of the First Movers Coalition, announced at COP26. We look forward to unlock the potential of COP28 to generate a positive and long-term impact on the planet and society. We are eager to share our expertise, knowledge, and stories with COP28 attendees and inspire tangible action that supports the world's journey towards a sustainable future,” added Khashan.

Schneider Electric will also host the 'Schneider Electric Sustainability Circles' – an exclusive high-level stakeholder engagement program specifically designed to address the key themes of COP28. Schneider Electric Sustainability Circles will host global and regional industry players to address climate action-related topics and propose practical and actionable solutions to champion technology and innovation, future industries, youth empowerment and advancements in energy. The Circles will bring together experts and thought leaders from government representatives, climate action advocates and C-suite leaders from the UAE, the region and the world.

COP28 will be a milestone moment and will host first-ever Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement.

Described as a“COP of solidarity”, COP28 will facilitate partnerships and convene communities as well as the public and private sectors to drive climate action. As a Climate Supporter at COP28, Schneider Electric will pioneer sustainability initiatives and sign strategic partnerships towards a net-zero future.

