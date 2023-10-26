(MENAFN- Baystreet) Top Ways to Trade the Real Estate Artificial Intelligence Boom

We're in the initial stages of a game-changing, disruptive artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Big Tech companies, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have been investing billions of dollars into it since the world was first introduced – and impressed with Open AI's Chat GPT. Grand View Research says we could be looking at a $1.8 trillion opportunity by 2030. Even better, generative AI could add between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion a year to the global economy. That's according to a new McKinsey report, which also said it could have a significant impact across all industry sectors, including real estate. That includes companies like La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ: LRHC), which just launched its proprietary technology system – JAEME, a real estate AI assistant created to support and inspire La Rosa's agents with personalized content to drive marketing, efficiency, and sales. Other real estate companies involved in AI include eXp World (NASDAQ: EXPI) and CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE).

Diving Deeper into La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) AI Tool

La Rosa Holdings Corp., a holding company for seven agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies, today announced that it has launched its proprietary technology system – JAEME, part of My Agent Account. JAEME is a real estate artificial intelligence assistant created to support and inspire La Rosa's agents with personalized content to drive marketing, efficiency, and sales.

Through JAEME, La Rosa's agents can easily create:

- Compelling property descriptions

- Effective email campaigns

- Detailed business plans

- Innovative video scripts

- High-conversion newsletter campaigns

- Exclusive lead generation ideas

This advanced technology can help agents to provide services to their clients in a more efficient way – even from their mobile devices.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented,“I am thrilled to announce the launch of our proprietary, new AI system, JAEME, that is now part of our“My Agent Account.” Using JAEME realtors can analyze data about their target audience, identify trends and preferences, and tailor their marketing strategies accordingly. For example, JAEME can help realtors create comparative market analysis on any property in the U.S. In particular, JAEME can assist them in preparing a full listing presentation that also indicates which marketing channels are most effective with identifying potential buyers. JAEME can also assist realtors in creating more personalized and engaging marketing experiences for their clients.”

“By analyzing past interactions and behavior, JAEME can help realtors deliver customized content and recommendations that resonate with each individual client. Finally, JAEME can automate many repetitive marketing tasks, freeing up realtors' time to focus on more high-level strategic work. For example, the AI can help generate personalized email campaigns or social media posts, schedule follow-up calls or meetings, and even identify new leads in real time. In the future, there may also be opportunities to white label the platform to other companies, as it continues to advance. Overall, we believe that JAEME is a powerful tool that can help realtors stay ahead of the game in today's competitive market. By leveraging the insights and automation capabilities of JAEME, realtors can better understand their target audience, deliver more personalized content, and generate more leads.”

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia and Lenovo announced an expansion of their partnership with new, hybrid solutions and engineering collaboration that supports their shared vision to bring the power of generative AI to every enterprise. In close collaboration with NVIDIA, Lenovo will deliver fully integrated systems that bring AI-powered computing to everywhere data is created, from the edge to the cloud, helping businesses easily deploy tailored generative AI applications to drive innovation and transformation across any industry.

Microsoft and Domino's Pizza Inc. have joined forces to create the next generation of pizza ordering and store operations with generative AI technology and cloud computing power. Together, the companies will leverage the Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Service to transform Domino's consumer experiences by enhancing the ordering process through personalization and simplification. With Microsoft as its primary cloud provider, Domino's has already been experimenting with data and AI capabilities to make store operations smarter, simpler and more robust. Work on modernizing Domino's store systems has evolved into the early stages of developing a generative AI assistant powered by Azure OpenAI Service intended to help store managers save time on daily tasks such as inventory management, ingredient ordering and staff scheduling. With plans to streamline pizza preparation and quality control with more predictive tools, this generative AI assistant will be designed with the goal of freeing store managers to dedicate more time to team member experience and customer service.

eXp World Holdings announced the launch of 'eXp Exclusives ', a cutting-edge platform that offers eXp agents and their clients access to a broad geographic network of on-and-off market listings. Participating agents in the United States and Canada will now be able to share off-market and pre-market listings with other eXp agents and clients through a mobile app, powered by Zenlist. eXp Exclusives is free to eXp Realty agents, and will also house all eXp Realty active MLS listings. In addition -- in many markets, eXp agents and their clients will also be able to access all MLS listings in Zenlist's collaborative platform.

CBRE Group announced a strategic partnership with Emitwise , a leading carbon accounting software provider, to collect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) data from its supply chain and provide carbon accounting capabilities to its suppliers. As part of the partnership, CBRE will make a strategic investment in Emitwise. "Decarbonizing supply chains requires breakthroughs in using technology and data in new ways to simplify the challenges of managing complex value chains," said Robert Bernard, CBRE Chief Sustainability Officer. "We are excited to partner with Emitwise to help our clients reduce their carbon impact and support our efforts to decarbonize our own supply chain."

