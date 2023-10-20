Omega Seiki Mobility Signs Mou With Honda Power Pack Energy Private Limited For Swappable Battery Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20th October, 2023 - Omega Seiki Mobility Private Limited, has taken a significant stride towards revolutionizing the Indian electric mobility landscape through a strategic partnership with Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited. This ground-breaking collaboration ushers in a new era of swappable battery technology designed to reshape the electric vehicle (EV) market in India. As part of this transformative tie-up, Honda Power Pack Energy India, a subsidiary of the globally acclaimed Honda Motor Co., Ltd., will provide Omega Seiki Mobility with cutting-edge swappable batteries and establish a network of quick interchange stations in Tier 1 cities across India.



This partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation, with a strong focus on advancing the electrification of mobility in India. The collaboration between Omega Seiki Mobility and Honda Power Pack Energy India holds the promise of shaping the future of electric mobility in India, offering cost-effective, eco-friendly, and convenient last-mile transportation solutions.



Battery swapping is nothing short of a game-changer in the realm of electric mobility. Its lightning-fast refuelling, eradication of range anxiety, life-extending benefits for EV batteries, budget-friendly approach, and significant eco-warrior advantages collectively make it a transformative technology. By offering rapid, convenient, and environmentally responsible solutions, battery swapping not only accelerates EV adoption but also paves the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future. It addresses the crucial concerns of time, range, longevity, affordability, and environmental impact, making it a compelling choice of electric vehicles.



Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, passionately remarked on this ground-breaking collaboration: "In joining forces with Honda Power Pack Energy India, we embark on a thrilling journey towards reshaping India's electric mobility landscape. The swappable battery technology represents a paradigm shift, offering unparalleled efficiency and environmental advantages. It perfectly aligns with our vision of rapid, clean, and accessible electric transportation. This partnership is not just about mobility; it's about empowerment, innovation, and a greener, more promising future for all of India."



"In the next two years, we intend to implement Honda e: Swap Technology in over 10,000 vehicles in the Passenger and Cargo segments" Added Mr. Narang



While signing the MoU, Mr. Tomohide Haraguchi, Vice President of Technology and OEM development, Honda Power Pack Energy India. said, "We sincerely welcome our collaboration with Omega Seiki Mobility, which is strategically and innovatively opening up the world of electric mobility in India. The lithium-ion battery technology and know-how that Honda has cultivated over many years in the global 4-wheeler market were concentrated in this swappable battery pack called Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. This safe and reliable lithium-ion battery pack offering will surely accelerate the expansion of Omega Seiki Mobility's sales expansion of innovative electric vehicles."



Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID) offers cutting-edge battery swap technology designed to revolutionize India's electric vehicle landscape. With the Honda e:swap service, HEID enables auto rickshaw drivers to conveniently swap discharged batteries (Honda Mobile Power Pack e:) with fully charged ones at strategically located battery stations, often situated at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) petrol stations and metro stations. This innovative technology significantly reduces initial EV purchase costs, alleviates concerns about range limitations, and minimizes downtime associated with battery recharging. HEID intends to develop an extensive battery swap network, initially in Bengaluru and expanding to other Tier 1 cities, underscores its dedication to promoting greener and more accessible mobility solutions in India.



Omega Seiki Mobility's upcoming EV Three Wheeler (Cargo and Passenger) will be equipped with HEID's intelligent swappable batteries utilizing advanced lithium-ion technology. These state-of-the-art batteries are poised to enhance overall vehicle safety and performance offering to eliminate range anxiety. The extensive network of quick interchange stations will empower electric three-wheeler drivers to effortlessly exchange their batteries in less than two minutes, effectively addressing concerns related to range limitations and long refuelling times.



Omega Seiki Mobility's vision for India's future lies in the rise of electric mobility applications across all categories. Currently, OSM hosts a Pan-India network of 180 Plus dealerships and is aggressively expanding at the pace of one dealer per week. The company is one of the few firms in the market that uses backward integration to manufacture products in the country. In order to connect automobiles and society, Omega Seiki Mobility's goal is to eventually establish a clean environment with environmentally sustainable, secure, and congested-free transportation. One of India's top incubators for clean energy, OSM has come to represent India's success in sustainability. By utilizing data-driven, smart engineering, the electric vehicle manufacturing company seeks to advance future mobility with green energy at its foundation.





