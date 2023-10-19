Kazakhstan Suspends Exports Of 106 Types Of Goods To Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan on Thursday announced that it has suspended exports
of 106 types of goods to Russia, local media reports saidç Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
“Kazakhstan exports all types of commodities, except for 106
specific types of goods (that) it has had to curb,” Vice-Minister
of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev said.
Torebayev expressed that Kazakhstan imposed restrictions
specifically on the export of drones, their components, chips, and
special electronics to Russia.
Kazakhstan“does not manufacture those goods, but only imports
them,” Torebayev was quoted as saying.
Last month, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a
press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin that
his country would adhere to the sanctions regime imposed by the
West on Russia.
