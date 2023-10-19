Zelensky Inspects Housing Reconstruction Works In Kyiv Region's Irpin, Buzova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has inspected progress in the comprehensive reconstruction of the detached house suburbs and apartment blocks in the Kyiv region's city of Irpin and village of Buzova.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Together with the Head of State, the construction sites were visited by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Ruslan Kravchenko, Irpin Territorial Community Head Oleksandr Markushyn, and Bucha District State Administration Head Danylo Mavlianov.





In Irpin, Zelensky inspected the district, which was one of the most affected by Russian armed aggression.

Kubrakov told the President of Ukraine that active works are underway there to build detached houses, rebuild apartment blocks and infrastructure, overhaul the road and bridge between Irpin and Hostomel.

Kravchenko mentioned that design works are being carried out to replace the houses, which had to be demolished due to the significant damage caused by Russian attacks.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, thanks to the funding of projects from several sources, it is now possible to carry out



various works, and the area will have a modern look upon their completion.

In Buzova, Zelensky inspected progress in the reconstruction of apartment blocks on Tsentralna Street.

Kubrakov noted that one house had been fully restored and another would be ready by the end of the year. The construction of one more house also began.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine