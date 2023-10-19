Koramangala To Indiranagar-7 Popular Durga Puja Pandals In Bangalore


10/19/2023 2:02:42 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Durga Puja, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in various parts of India, including Bangalore. Here are seven popular Durga Puja pandals in Bangalore.

Koramangala to Indiranagar-7 popular Durga Puja pandals in Bangalore

Durga Puja, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated enthusiastically in various parts of India, including Bangalore. Here are seven popular Durga Puja pandals in Bangalore.

Bangalore Bengalee Association (BBA) Durga Puja, Ulsoor

This is one of the oldest and most well-known Durga Puja celebrations in Bangalore. It's organized by the Bangalore Bengalee Association and attracts many devotees.

Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust, JP Nagar

The Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust hosts a grand Durga Puja celebration in JP Nagar. The pandal is known for its elaborate decorations and cultural programs.

Whitefield Cultural Association (WCA), Whitefield

The WCA organizes a vibrant and colorful Durga Puja in the Whitefield area. It's known for its lively cultural performances and traditional rituals.

Koramangala Bengali Association (KBA) Durga Puja, Koramangala

The KBA hosts a lively and traditional Durga Puja celebration in Koramangala. It's known for its artistic pandal decorations and cultural events.

Indiranagar Sree Durga Puja, Indiranagar

This celebration in Indiranagar is known for its lively cultural programs, bhog distribution, and festive decorations.

Barsha Bengali Association (HSR)

The Bengali Association organises the biggest Durga Puja in Bangalore. Winners of the Best Durga Puja in Bangalore, the association is all geared up for a grand celebration.

Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust, Basavanagudi

The JP Nagar celebration, Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust also hosts a Durga Puja in Basavanagudi. This pandal is known for its cultural programs and festive atmosphere.

MENAFN19102023007385015968ID1107272875

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search