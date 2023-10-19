Rights, Privileges In France Don't Apply To Corsica - MP From Free Corsica Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Legal
restrictions operate in Corsica, MP from "Free Corsica" Party
Francois Benedetti said at a press conference dedicated to the
upcoming international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of
Human Rights and Injustice" in Baku, Trend reports.
Benedetti said that rights and privileges in France don't apply
to Corsica.
He pointed out that prisoners in France are still unable to meet
their families.
"Human rights in Corsica are still ignored. Even when we had our
own constitution in the past, France did not recognize it and
carried out massacres," the MP added.
The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human
Rights and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will
be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in
Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
The group supports the struggle for freedom of peoples located
in various regions of the world still suffering from colonization
in the 21st century.
