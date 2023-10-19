Israeli embassies in Arab countries get evacuated

(MENAFN) In response to pro-Palestine demonstrations, the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry has evacuated its embassy staff in Rabat and Cairo. The rallies, sparked by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, took place in front of Israeli missions in various cities, following the bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, resulting in a tragic loss of life and injuries. Similar demonstrations occurred globally, prompting heightened security measures at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide.



Tunis saw thousands protesting Israeli attacks on Gaza, blaming Israel for the hospital tragedy.



Meanwhile, major Libyan cities, including Misrata, witnessed significant protests on October 17, with demonstrators calling out Arab leaders for perceived inaction. Protesters in Libya also demanded the expulsion of ambassadors from Western nations perceived to support Israeli aggression.



The Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attribute the hospital strike to a rocket misfire by a Palestinian militant group. The incident has further intensified tensions in the region, prompting increased security measures and a call for diplomatic resolutions to address the ongoing conflict.



MENAFN19102023000045015687ID1107271250