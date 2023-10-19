Terrorist Attack Claims Lives Of Three Security Personnel In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Muhammad Abid

In a recent incident, terrorists launched an attack on an army checkpoint in North Waziristan, resulting in the tragic deaths of three security personnel. According to reliable security sources, the terrorists targeted the security checkpoint located in Tehsil Garyum late last night.

The vicious terrorist assault left three security personnel dead and another three injured. The injured security personnel have been promptly transported to Bannu CMH for medical treatment.

Following the attack, the dedicated security forces swiftly retaliated with full force. A rigorous search operation is currently underway in the affected area to root out any remaining threats.

It's worth noting that just a few days ago, security forces in North Waziristan carried out a crucial operation that led to the elimination of six terrorists.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, this operation was executed based on intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists in Mir Ali.

The ISPR revealed that during the operation, six terrorists were killed, and eight more sustained injuries during a fierce exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the militants. Tragically, 33-year-old soldier Abdul Hakeem also lost his life during this operation.