Justin Sun Showcases Premier Art Collection At Giacometti's 'Le Nez' Exhibition In Paris

Singapore / October 17, 2023 / - On October 7, the exhibition of Giacometti's Le Nez (The Nose), co-sponsored by TRON DAO and APENFT Foundation , was unveiled in Paris, France. Justin Sun, founder of TRON, graced the occasion with his edition of this masterpiece, capturing the attention of the industry.

This exhibition brings together, for the very first time, all editions of Le Nez by Alberto Giacometti, a Swiss surrealist artist of immense national significance. In addition to Sun's collection, the exhibition also encompasses three plaster editions and a virtual representation of the bronze sculpture edition, accompanied by all its drawings and archives from the Giacometti Foundation and the Center Pompidou.

Industry professionals in attendance affirmed that this exhibition showcases the profound influence of Le Nez on contemporary art. They also praised the timeless vigor of Giacometti, a pivotal sculptor of the 20th century. And the presence of Justin Sun, a leader in the Web3 realm, made this event even more special. Meanwhile, the partnership between the Giacometti Foundation, TRON DAO, and APENFT is a groundbreaking cooperation in the art industry that signifies the fusion between digital and traditional art.

Justin Sun's 'Le Nez' Collection Makes its Physical Debut, Elevating Digital Art's Rise to Prominence

During the event , the 1964 version of Le Nez from Justin Sun's personal collection, one of the highlights of the event, made its on-site debut. This artwork was acquired by Sun at the 2021 Sotheby's New York Fall Auction for $78.4 million and was then donated to the APENFT Foundation. Some industry experts argue that while the artwork was previously showcased in metaverse galleries and other similar platforms, its physical display in this exhibition provides a unique and invaluable opportunity for art enthusiasts. It brings top-tier artworks closer to the general public, allowing them to closely observe this exceptional piece, appreciate its distinctive artistic allure, and find inspiration from it.

Regarding the debut of this top-tier collection, Sun expressed his immense honor in a tweet, he eagerly anticipates the future possibilities that blockchain technology could bring to art. In a collaborative video with a Tik Tok influencer, Cai Luoli, Sun showcased this collection while giving her a tour of his private art gallery.

As a dedicated proponent and innovator in the realm of art, especially digital art, Sun has made substantial investments in acquiring artwork pieces from globally celebrated artists, both traditional and digital, including Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Alberto Giacometti, Beeple, and Pak. Sun has also donated several famous pieces from his collection, including Femme nue couchée au collier and OCEAN FRONT to the APENFT Foundation to support the growth of digital art.

The Giacometti Foundation commended Sun's endeavors, viewing them as a testament to his commitment as a blockchain, digital, and VR pioneer. His efforts bridge the gap between virtual and physical realms while fostering the growth of both contemporary digital art and modern artistic works.

TRON DAO Partners with APENFT to Curate an exciting Event, Bridging Web3 with Traditional Art

TRON DAO and APENFT, partners of this exhibition, have always been at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of digital art. With a sponsorship of $1 million, TRON DAO will continue its partnership with the Giacometti Foundation, along with APENFT, to fund artwork research and grow relevant projects.

Sun once predicted that 50% of the world's top 100 artists and artworks would be recorded as NFTs in the following decade, during which blockchain technology would build a bridge to merge traditional art with emerging technologies.

The APENFT Foundation was founded for this very purpose. APENFT has sponsored an assortment of art summits held by Christie's New York and the likes, making itself the first-ever art foundation that collects artworks across different industries while offering a gateway for traditional art enthusiasts to enter the NFT world.

TRON is also committed to promoting the adoption of blockchain technology within the art world. The TRC-721 standard for on-chain NFTs charges lower transaction fees whilst processing transactions at a higher speed. Its standardized guidelines and interfaces for NFT creation, issuance, and transactions make it a preferred choice for developers and users. This event is another landmark in TRON's collaboration with top-notch art institutions, manifesting the integration between Web3 and art. It opens a wealth of opportunities for artists and collectors, providing transparent, secure, and far-reaching avenues to trade and share art.

The opening of the Le Nez exhibition celebrates the advent of a new era in art, in which the union of digital and traditional art creates new values for both the Web3 and art industries. The display of Justin Sun's collection adds more color to the event, and with TRON and APENFT's ongoing collaboration with the Giacometti Foundation, it will continue to energize the art sector with new possibilities.

