Prime Goal Of J & K Police Is To Eradicate Terrorism: LG

“The rule of law is the foundation for equitable socio-economic development and the empowerment of all sections of society. J&K Police is playing a crucial role in combating terrorism and maintaining the rule of law. Zero tolerance policy against subversive forces and strict enforcement of rule of law has realized the dream of fear-free J&K,” Sinha said.

He was addressing a passing-out parade of 510 recruit constables of JKP at the Subsidiary Training School (STC), Sheeri in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

“There are many challenges in front of you. Today, the biggest danger is narcotics and psychological warfare. These two are the biggest challenges to humanity,” he said

“Terrorism poses the biggest threat to humanity. J&K Police's prime goal is to eradicate terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations to ensure peace, stability and security,” he added.

In his address, the LG congratulated the cadets and encouraged them to discharge their responsibility with highest degree of professionalism and commitment.

“J&K Police has always displayed undaunted courage.

I bow to the brave hearts of J&K Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The nation is grateful for their selfless spirit and sacrifices,” he said, while lauding JKP for combating terrorism and maintaining the rule of law in the Union Territory.

On this occasion, Sinha also talked about the prevailing peace and transformation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Industrial investment, holistic development, prosperity is a byproduct of peace and harmony in the society. Peace shapes the new future, promotes the principle of inclusiveness and provides the necessary means to fulfill the aspirations of the young generations, he said.

He expressed confidence that the new recruits will carry forward the glorious legacy of country's most courageous Police Force and give a befitting reply to enemies of the peace.

“New security challenges require modern-day policing. Strict & Sensitive, Modern & Mobility, Alert & Accountable, Reliable & Responsive, Techno savvy & Trained – SMART Policing envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the need of the hour to effectively deal with conventional and non-conventional threats,” he said.

“With our collective will and hard work, we must protect our civilizational heritage and build a strong and progressive J&K,” he added.

The LG said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are now living their lives according to their wishes and are confident of realising their dreams, but there are elements who want to create disturbances.

“There are some subversive forces who want to stop the progress of the people, the poor, and we will have to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against such elements,” he added.

The LG also took the ceremonial salute and witnessed the impressive parade and demonstrations by the police personnel. He also felicitated the recruit constables who excelled during their training.

Dilbag Singh, DGP congratulated the passing out constables for becoming an integral part of Jammu Kashmir Police Force.

Mohammad Majid Malik, Principal STC Sheeri gave an overview of the training program and various activities conducted during the Training course.

An oath was administered to the passing out constables for performing their duties with honesty and utmost sensitivity.

