Zelensky, Macron Discuss Ukraine's Naval Capabilities, Macro-Financial Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed a number of bilateral issues.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Zelensky thanked Macron for France's comprehensive support for Ukraine, namely the recent defense assistance package.

“It is important that all our agreements on strengthening defense support from France are being implemented. I really appreciate it,” Zelensky emphasized.

The two leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and the most urgent needs of Ukrainian defenders, primarily the strengthening of air defenses, long-range weapons, and increasing Ukraine's naval capabilities.

The parties also exchanged views on the operation of the 'grain corridor' and ways to enhance its protection.

Speaking of Ukraine's cooperation with the European Union, Zelensky and Macron touched upon further macro-financial support for the country, namely the use of the new financial instrument, Ukraine Facility. The Head of State stressed the importance of making a decision to start Ukraine's accession talks with the EU.

Special attention was paid to further steps towards the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Zelensky spoke of preparations for the next meeting at the level of national security advisors and foreign policy advisors to the heads of state.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East. Zelensky and Macron emphasized the importance of protecting civilians and the inadmissibility of escalating the security situation in the region.