Indian Navy Landing Ship Airavat In Colombo To Gift Machinery Test Equipment

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, October 18: Indian Navy Landing Ship Airavat, a Shardul-class Landing Ship Tank (LST) arrived in Colombo on 18 October 2023. The Commanding Officer of the vessel, Com. Rindu Babu, called on the Commander the Sri Lankan Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral TSK Perera.

In line with Government of India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy



Naval Staff – Foreign Cooperation, Indian Navy Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna handed over valuable machinery test and trial equipment including machinery items for the Sri Lanka Navy as grant by the GoI to the Director General of Engineering, Sri Lanka Navy, Rear Admiral (E) KWARI Ranasinghe, in a ceremony on-board the ship on 18 October.

Timely availability of spares would ensure optimal operational availability of SLN platforms.

Efforts of the Indian Navy are in keeping with its core ideology of 'Bridges of Friendship', towards strengthening it's relations with friendly neighbours.

