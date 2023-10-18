Experts Keep Finding Foreign Components In Intercepted Russian Missiles, Drones, Kyiv Says

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian experts studying the downed Russian Kh-101 missiles, as well as the Shahed and Kartograf UAVs found foreign components in them.

That's according to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak , Ukrinform reports.

"Our experts continue to study the components of the downed Russian Kh-101 missiles, as well as the Shahed and Kartograf UAVs. We are finding foreign components and working with partners to make their further supplies to Russia impossible," the official said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided missile and six Shahed one-way attack drones over the past day.

Since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 5,301 Russian missiles of the operational-tactical level and 1,534 cruise missiles.