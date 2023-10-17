EAHS Participates In El Jadida Horse Show In Morocco

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

EL JADIDA, MOROCCO, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) is participating in the 14th edition of the El Jadida Horse Show (Salon du Cheval d'El Jadida), which will take place from 17th to 22nd October in the city of Al Jadida, Morocco, under the patronage of Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, and under the theme,“Horses and Sustainable Development.”

Prince Moulay Rachid inaugurated the show in the presence of Al Asri Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Morocco, Sheikh Dr. Ammar Al Mualla, Educational and Technology Sciences Attaché for the UAE, and Mohammed Al Harbi, Director of the EAHS.

The society's participation in the show's current edition involves an array of activities and events that highlight its pioneering role in promoting interest in Arabian horses under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of EAHS, and the support of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS.

The EAHS presented a commemorative gift to Prince Moulay Rachid, which was delivered by Dr. Al Mualla and Al Harbi.

The new edition of the show includes updates on recreational equestrian activities, as well as cultural, artistic, and sports events, such as show jumping competitions and other educational presentations that aim to introduce horses and scientific and cultural events, with the participation of a select group of experts, researchers and those interested in equestrian sports.

An EAHS delegation also visited the UAE Embassy in Morocco, where Al Dhaheri received them in the presence of Dr. Al Mualla. During the meeting, the mechanisms for participating in future events were discussed.

This edition of the El Jadida Horse Show also includes a rich programme under the slogan“Equestrianism and Sustainable Development”, with light being shed on horses and the equestrian world as well as protecting and respecting the environment.