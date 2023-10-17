Lemaitre Will Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results November 1, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM EDT the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.



Access to the live call is available by registering online here . All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at .

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at .

