C-Store Shopping Behavior Transformed By Digital Smart Screens, Survey Finds

Survey findings include:



-A 47.1% overall impact on c-store shopping behavior due to the digital smart screens.

-22.9% of shoppers added more items to their baskets.

-24.2% chose different products than initially planned.

-A notable 85.8% of c-store shoppers find the digital smart screen content memorable.



"In the world of convenience stores, digital smart screens stand out as a beacon of innovation," said Arsen Avakian, CEO, Cooler Screens. "These screens, which are designed for fast-paced environments, significantly enhance the shopping journey. As our data suggests, when customers are engaged on a digital level, they are more likely to explore, discover, and ultimately purchase more. This is a testament to the convergence of convenience and technology, creating more meaningful interactions for all stakeholders – from consumers to c-store retailers to brands."



Cooler Screens is building the world's largest in-store digital media and merchandising platform for retail with its proprietary One Store One Platform solution. Designed for a variety of brick-and-mortar environments, this platform transforms traditional stores into "smart stores'' using real-time data and interaction signals to power AI-driven merchandising and media. This delivers a triple win of benefits, including:



-Retailers can reinvent and unify their in-store digital experiences

-Shoppers are better connected, engaged and empowered with information

-Brands gain access to the most valuable audience of shoppers at their moment of decision



Cooler Screens' One Store One Platform allows retailers to bring the science and analytics of digital commerce in their stores, with a creative canvas and content tailor-made for the brick-and-mortar environment. Additionally, consumers are now able to experience in physical stores the ease and transparency of online shopping that they increasingly expect, appreciate, and deserve. Moreover, by placing retail media content on Cooler Screens' platform, brands can dynamically and contextually engage consumers in their moments of decision in-store, where 90% of CPG products are sold. This marriage of digital strategy and physical shopping is made possible by sophisticated algorithms and data-driven insights provided by Cooler Screens' proprietary AI.



Highlighting the power of Cooler Screens' technology and platform, Cooler Screens' One Store One Platform solution was recently awarded Best In-Store Technology by Digiday, highlighting its value for brands, consumers and retailers.



About Cooler Screens



Cooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. Cooler Screens created smart screen software and enabling hardware that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores leveraging existing surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, pharmacy/healthcare areas, foodservice boards, windows, and, of course, coolers (where our journey began). The company's AI-driven software and hardware solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and enter the retail media business, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. Partners include leading national retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle's GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Nouria, Parkland, and Western Union. For more information, please visit coolerscreens .

