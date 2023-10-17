Executive Chair of Ford Motor Warns current UAW strike endangers company

(MENAFN) These remarks by Bill Ford are notably uncharacteristic during contract negotiations with the UAW, highlighting the severity of the current situation. Speaking at a press conference held at Ford's extensive Rouge Complex in the metropolitan Detroit area, Bill Ford emphasized the pivotal juncture the company is facing. He stated, "We are at a crossroads. Choosing the right path is not just about Ford’s future and our ability to compete. This is about the future of the American automobile industry."



Bill Ford's message to elevate the conversation around the contract negotiations was clear. He expressed his intention to avoid personalizing the matter, emphasizing that personal differences are currently inconsequential. He stated, "The UAW’s leaders have called us the enemy in these negotiations. But I will never consider our employees as enemies. This should not be Ford versus the UAW. It should be Ford and the UAW vs. Toyota and Honda, Tesla, and all the Chinese companies that want to enter our home."



In response to Bill Ford's plea, UAW President Shawn Fain escalated the pressure, emphasizing the need for a resolution. Fain suggested that Bill Ford knows the path to settling the strike and called on him to engage with Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, to expedite the process. Fain stressed that the ongoing dispute is not about UAW and Ford versus foreign automakers but rather about autoworkers uniting against corporate greed. Fain asserted that if Ford aims to be the quintessential American auto company, they should provide fair American wages and benefits to their workers. He also emphasized that workers at companies like Tesla, Toyota, Honda, and others are not adversaries but represent the UAW members of the future.

