MES Receives Information About Discovery Of Military Ammunition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The hotline "112" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
received information about the discovery of military ammunition on
the territory of Garachukhur village of Surakhani district, Azernews reports.
According to the MES press service, a rapid demining team of the
Special Risk Rescue Service (SRRS) of the MES was immediately
called to the scene.
They found 2 F-1 hand grenades suitable for combat use, 2 UZRKM
explosives, 4 machine gun shells of 7.62 mm caliber, 18 machine gun
shells of 5.45 mm caliber, and 2 cleaned fine machine guns.
The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralization by
SRRS flexible team specialists.
No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during a
further search of the scene and surrounding area.
MENAFN17102023000195011045ID1107254451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.