Right To Dream Academy Opens In Badya City With Prime Minister's Attendance

The Right to Dream Egypt academy, a sports educational institution that aims to discover and nurture football talents, was inaugurated in Badya City on Monday. The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and several ministers and foreign ambassadors.

The Prime Minister praised the academy for its role in preparing young footballers to represent Egypt in international competitions. He also expressed his happiness at witnessing the launch of this sports educational edifice in Badya City, a 16,000-feddan complex that provides infrastructure, green spaces, and a sustainable environment.

The Right to Dream Egypt academy is part of the global Right to Dream football community, which includes academies, clubs, and global partners with a unique philosophy and approach. The academy offers a school educational and football training model at the highest level for students between the ages of 10 and 18 years. The students have opportunities to join prestigious clubs internationally or pursue their education in highly respected institutions in the United States of America.

Mohamed Mansour, the chairperson of the Right to Dream Egypt academy, stated that since 1999, this model has provided opportunities for more than 300 students, some of whom have played in the men's and women's World Cup finals, while others have obtained scholarships at an Ivy League university in the United States.

He added that the academy would work on developing Egyptian role models and football players from both genders and from all over the Republic. He also said that the academy would contribute to Egypt's social development plans and public awareness strategy to promote the importance of equality and inclusion in sports. Moreover, he said that the academy would enhance youth participation in shaping the future of their country and aligning with Egypt's 2030 vision.

Yasseen Mansour, the chairperson of Palm Hills Developments, said that Right to Dream Egypt Academy is the best witness to the possibility of realizing many dreams in Badya City. He also mentioned that the academy facilities include three football fields, a gymnasium, a medical suite, a building for accommodation, and a recreational area with a swimming pool, a multi-purpose court, and a padel court.