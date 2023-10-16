Jetcraft And Bill Papariella Enter Into Strategic Sales Alliance

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Jetcraft® , the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions and trading, is teaming up with Bill Papariella as the exclusive trading partner to the former JetEdge CEO's new company, AeroVentures.

Chad Anderson, CEO at Jetcraft, says:“With Jetcraft, Bill is taking his global perspective to the next level. He is a recognizable force in this industry and now he has access to a leading transaction team located all over the world that's backed by proprietary data analytics. Our partnership with AeroVentures will allow him to better serve the demands of his clients, and his strategic aircraft investments.

“For Jetcraft, AeroVentures gives us access to Bill's extensive network supported by strong credit lines, creating even more opportunities for our customers to continue transacting at the Speed of Life. We're looking forward to a fruitful relationship.”

AeroVentures is an investment firm uniquely focused on innovating and evolving the world of global aviation through direct equity and credit investments to leading businesses providing technology, service, and infrastructure solutions to the business aviation industry. AeroVentures' unmatched expertise and unique vision provides investment partners from across the world with opportunities to foster strong long-term growth. The distinguished experience of their portfolio management team and CEO Bill Papariella in the global aviation industry distinctly positions AeroVentures as a powerful new investing partner in the private aviation category.

Bill Papariella, CEO of AeroVentures, says:“As a premier private aviation brokerage with unmatched international reach, data-driven market analysis, and advisors that possess extensive knowledge in the global private aviation ecosystem, we are pleased to partner with Jetcraft. As the private aviation industry continues to experience shifting demand, AeroVentures looks forward to helping Jetcraft further succeed by accessing our capital on a global scale for aircraft transactions across the world.”

About Jetcraft

More than brokers, Jetcraft® is a network of global aircraft advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivalled local knowledge. The company's market-leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions, and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions. For over 60 years, Jetcraft has led the way, setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, a team of 80+ dedicated aviation specialists across 25+ offices deliver worldwide aircraft sales, acquisitions, and trading at the Speed of Life.

About AeroVentures

AeroVentures is an investment firm uniquely focused on innovating and evolving the world of global aviation. The company specializes in strategic investments in leading aviation enterprises throughout the brokerage, technology, and infrastructure categories. Founded by former Jet Edge International CEO Bill Papariella, AeroVentures is a powerful new investing partner in the global private aviation marketplace.

