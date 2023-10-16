South Korea Adtech Market | Data Management Platforms (Dmps) Segment Would Exhibit A CAGR Of 16.2% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

South Korea AdTech Market

South Korea AdTech Market by Solution, Advertising Type, Enterprise Size, Platform, Industry Vertical : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- South Korea AdTech Market by Solution (Demand-side Platforms (DSPs), Supply-side Platforms (SSPs), Ad Networks, Data Management Platforms (DMPs), Others), by Advertising Type (Programmatic Advertising, Search Advertising, Display Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Email Marketing, Native Advertising, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Platform (Mobile, Web, Others), by Industry Vertical (Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Education, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. It also provides the detailed information on the recent strategies incorporated by the key market players in the industry. It further emphasizes on how these strategies, which include partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others, are implemented to strengthen the market growth.

It is essential to understand the complete value chain to acquire a deep understanding of the market. To achieve this, AMR collects data from the top executives in the industry. Moreover, technical data is gathered from the intellectual property perspective, whereas technical trends are acquired from thorough assessments, technical symposia, and trade bulletins. This study presents an informative depiction of the regional market along with the current trends and future estimations to support the investment pockets. Porter's five forces analysis demonstrates the influence of buyers & suppliers in the market. The report provides a detailed market study based on economical intensity and how the regional competition will take shape in the near future.

COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the global economy drastically and this market is also not an exception in this regard. The report encompasses the COVID-19 impact on the South korea adtech market along with the current strategies, dynamic forces, and approaches adopted by the frontrunners in the sector. It would further add up value to our clients by offering the much-needed insights on the national spectrum of the market. Along with showcasing the impact caused on market share and size during the pandemic, it also highlights the key strategies adopted by the key players during this crisis. Moreover, with relaxations on the current rules & regulations and with the rollout of mass vaccination programs across the world, the report will also provide post-COVID-19 impact on the South korea adtech market.

THE REPORT FEATURES THE BELOW KEY POINTS

The segment that generates the major share in terms of revenue

The industry players and the strategies adopted by them

Approaches taken by the players to implement in this pandemic

Detailed analysis of the value chain

