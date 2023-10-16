What Step Is Erivan Thinking Of Taking Next?

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Elchin Alioglu
After putting an end to separatism, Azerbaijan has already
restored its sovereignty and has full control over the perimeter of
its entire territory.
The symbolism of raising our flag in Khankendi is very great.
This does not end with the stability, freedom and normal life of a
place that the Bolsheviks created in our territory in 1923 as the
'Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Province', which later became a nest
of Armenian separatism.
Azerbaijan dealt a crushing blow to the Armenian territorial
claims, aggressive hostility, separatism, ethnic and religious
intolerance, which has been continuing for centuries and cannot be
stopped, and is called "hayizm".
Our country is the first country in the post-Soviet space that
has eliminated separatism in its territory and solved the problem
of extremism, which has become a real threat to the lives and
safety of peaceful citizens and the state.
Yesterday's events were also a clear statement of Azerbaijan's
position on territorial integrity, border inviolability and
sovereignty.
If in Armenia and various Armenian diasporas there are further
calls for territorial claims, separatism and ethnic enmity with
intolerance to Azerbaijan, official Baku will perceive it as a real
threat to itself.
Of course, those threats will be answered immediately and
adequately.
The fate of the former separatist regime in Khankendi, the
current situation of its former leaders and the end of Armenian
separatism in Garabagh should be a lesson to all Armenians.
Armenians should finally understand that accusations, threats
and especially territorial claims against Azerbaijan have no
prospects and will not have any prospects.
The process of reintegration of Garabagh Armenians into
Azerbaijani society is underway, and the doors are open for those
who want to participate in this process and become citizens of
Azerbaijan after returning from Armenia.
It is enough that they do not become carriers of toxic ideology,
and do not think of extremism, separatism and terrorism by taking
up arms again.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's speech in Khankendi
yesterday was also an appeal to Armenians all over the world. The
leadership of Armenia should understand once and for all that the
way to normal life, development, raising the level of well-being of
its citizens and protection from threats as a state is through the
signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, as well as the
normalization of relations with Turkiye.
These two points are the guarantee of Armenia's existence.
Official Erivan is unable to appreciate the reality because it
is trapped by the forces that created meaningless and baseless
illusions by making promises to it.
If the problem of reality, which has been going on for years in
the power circles of Armenia, is not solved, a more serious crisis
awaits our neighbor.
Taking into account that the next stage of the process aimed at
signing the final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia
will be held in Brussels at the end of this month, with the
proposal and mediation of the Chairman of the European Union
Political Council, Charles Michel, it seems that the situation is
in Baku's favor.
The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin,
proposes to sign the agreement in Moscow, as an alternative to the
Washington and Brussels tracks of negotiations and discussions.
Tracks don't matter for official Baku: we need results.
The situation with Armenia is completely different: if we
remember that Nikol Pashinyan refused to participate in the CIS
summit held in Bishkek, it seems that the narratives of alienation
from Russia are even more evident in Erivan's foreign policy.
Trying to get rid of Moscow's influence and get free from its
geopolitical pressure, Armenia's intention to return to the Moscow
track now has a somewhat ephemeral effect.
There are no serious changes in Baku's positions. And this
picture started not now, but months ago, when the issue of the
reintegration of Garabagh Armenians into the Azerbaijani society
was considered on two different levels through the process of the
peace agreement with Armenia.
Now, in general, no issues related to Garabagh (!) can be
discussed at the international level or with the participation of
international mediators, because there is no separatist regime in
Garabagh, which is a part of Azerbaijan.
Armenia's participation in these issues in any form is
nonsense.
Baku and Erivan can now discuss only the peace agreement, the
demarcation and delimitation of the conditional state border, the
liberation of our enclaves under the occupation of Armenia, the
Zangazur corridor project and the details of the return of
Armenians from Garabagh.
It is for this reason that Nikol Pashinyan transferred the
problem of Armenians from Garbagh from the area of foreign policy
to the level of domestic politics, and focused on statements with
the guarantee of Armenia's security.
In Pashinyan's rhetoric, Garabagh Armenians are now just one of
the elements in the set of attempts to pressure Azerbaijan.
Will the official Erivan conduct a logical and realistic policy
from now on? No, on the contrary - the Pashinyan administration
will increase the number of absurd accusations, slanders and lies
directed against Baku.
However, the progress of the process will depend on the form and
extent of support of Armenian PM's demagoguery by the West.
The collective will increase its support to Armenians in the
so-called West, but heterogeneous geopolitical space, because the
independent policy of Azerbaijan, the real leader of the region,
cannot satisfy the powers that are used to ruling small states.
We will overcome these pressures.
As we shape new geopolitical realities in the region, we also
know the ways to achieve goals within those realities.
MENAFN16102023000195011045ID1107250158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.