Economy Ministry: Government Plans To Reduce Gender Pay Gap To 13.6%

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine developed and approved the National Strategy for Reducing Gender Pay Gap, as a result of which the pay gap between men and women will be reduced from 18.6% to 13.6% by 2030.

"Our Strategy has a measurable goal: by 2030, we want to reduce the pay gap between men and women by 5 percentage points, i.e., from 18.6% to 13.6%... The National Strategy for Reducing Gender Pay Gap is just one of the tools of our society's transition to new standards. Equal opportunities guarantee harmonious development of the state and society," noted First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reports .

The Ministry reminds that they developed the National Strategy for Reducing Gender Pay Gap until 2030 and presented it in May this year. On September 15, the Government adopted the strategy and approved the action plan for its implementation for 2023-2025. Thanks to the implementation of the Strategy, it is planned to achieve three key goals: to improve legislation on equal pay, to help overcome gender stereotypes and discrimination regarding professions, and to create favorable conditions for a convenient combination of family and professional responsibilities.

According to Svyrydenko, the Ministry of Economy started implementing this strategy in May and has already achieved the first results. The Ministry of Economy prepared the draft Labor Code, while the partners – UN Women Ukraine – will soon start an all-Ukrainian communication campaign. The Government applied to join the OECD Recommendation of the Council on Gender Equality in Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship.