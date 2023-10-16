Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS ticket prices soar to new records

(MENAFN) The atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park this October has been nothing short of electric, and the Philadelphia Phillies are once again on a remarkable journey. Last year, they made it to the World Series but fell short against the Houston Astros in six games, marking their first pennant since 2009. Now, they're back in the NLCS, eyeing a chance for back-to-back pennants.



However, witnessing the Phillies in action comes at a steep cost. According to TicketIQ, the secondary market site, the prices for Phillies' home games in their upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks are the highest ever for any League Championship Series. Last year, during the NLCS against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park, the average ticket price just fell short of the all-time record set during the 2015 Cubs-Mets series in Chicago. This year, though, that record has been shattered.



Fans are shelling out an average of USD1,488 per ticket at Citizens Bank Park for this series, a substantial increase from last year's average of USD1,032 at the same stadium. These prices significantly outpace those of other LCS sites this year. The next closest is Astros' home games, where the average price is USD631, which ranks ninth all-time and marks the highest ever at Minute Maid Park.



For Game 1 in Philadelphia, the get-in price, before fees, stands at USD427 for a single ticket in Section 425, Row 16. If you want to attend with a friend, it will cost you USD428, and that will only secure you a standing-room ticket. Keep in mind that these prices are only for Game 1, and a hypothetical Game 7 would require a minimum of USD828. (Refunds are available if the game isn't played.)



The Phillies managed to upset the 104-win Atlanta Braves for the second consecutive season. If they secure victory in this series, it would mark the first time they've won back-to-back pennants since 2008 and 2009.

MENAFN16102023000045015682ID1107246141