Addlly Launches Complete AI Marketing Content Suite

Singapore's Gen AI startup, Addlly AI, launches advanced second-generation AI tools for complete marketing workflows.

RAFFLES PLACE, SINGAPORE, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Taking the lead in AI-driven marketing innovation, Singapore-based Gen AI start-up Addlly proudly announces the launch of its suite of advanced second-generation AI tools. The complete marketing workflow tools are designed to create blogs and social media posts with real-time data.

Starting October 16, 2023, users can kick start their journey with Addlly AI by creating a free trial account on using their work email. The company is steadfast in its mission to equip all content creators – from enterprises to seasoned professionals – with tools to craft premium marketing content in both English and Bahasa Indonesia. More languages will steadily be added.

Addlly AI's suite of tools is not just about creating content, but about crafting intelligent, SEO-optimized, and brand-aligned narratives that truly resonate. The tools are designed to bring businesses closer to their audiences, one AI-enhanced piece at a time.

“Creating consistent, high-quality, and impactful content can be daunting,'' says Tina Chopra, Co-founder and CEO of Addlly. "With Addlly's revolutionary AI-powered tools, we're simplifying the process, ensuring every content creator has the power of AI at their fingertips, leading to content that not only engages but also outperforms," she adds.

Addlly's ground-breaking tools empower users to create SEO-optimized blogs and social media posts in just a single click, bringing the power of AI customization to marketing content creation.

Addlly's Innovative Features:

.The 1-Click Blog Writer: Users can create complete blogs on any topic in just 1 click. Just provide a topic, and a complete blog will be generated in around three minutes.

.No Prompt Required: Other writers require complex prompts and specific keywords to generate the results users are looking for. With Addlly, users can create articles, blogs and social media posts in just one sentence, or by providing a link!

.Complete SEO Content that Outranks Competition: The Smart AI Writer can create blog content that will be SEO-optimized with all relevant keywords. Users can also control the heading structure and tone of voice per their needs.

.All-in-One Marketing Workflow: For every blog article, Addlly AI tool will generate related social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, X & LinkedIn, Google Ads Copy, and FAQs along with Schema.

.Brand Voice Customization: Addlly AI provides tone customization for business users. This feature allows companies to write in their brand's unique voice for every piece of content generated. Addlly will fine-tune the tone to resonate with the company's branding guidelines and previously published content.

.Built-in Fact-Checker: The tools ensure full accuracy and credibility of generated blogs and social posts. The tool comes with an automatic fact-checker feature that displays live links. Addlly offers a reliable solution for users seeking to produce high-quality, trustworthy blog posts.

.AI Images and Social Media Integration: Users can create photo-realistic custom AI images for their blogs and social media posts. The social media posts allow dynamic hashtag choices and options to review similar trending posts. Users can also link their social accounts to the platform to publish their content directly.

.Writing Style Customization: Addlly Custom Writer is specifically designed for professionals to generate SEO-optimized blogs in the author's custom outline and style. It allows the user to design their content pillar around the most popular keywords. It also offers opportunities to tailor based on real-time CPC and keyword volumes.

The pricing packages are tailored to various user needs, starting with the FREE Starter plan.

Discover the future of marketing content creation on

About Addlly AI:

Addlly AI is a Singapore-based Gen AI startup that is bringing multiple AI techniques together to help businesses and professionals create more personalized digital marketing content at scale. Addlly has launched a suite of AI tools and is actively adding new features, intending to create the largest content marketing multi-modal platform in Asia. Addlly is committed to responsible AI development and will support multiple Asian languages going forward.

