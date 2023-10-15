China: Israel's actions in Gaza exceeds boundaries of self-defense

(MENAFN) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in statements published on Sunday, asserted that Israel's actions in Gaza have exceeded the boundaries of self-defense. Wang called on the Israeli government to put an end to what he described as collective punishment against the people of Gaza. These remarks were made during a conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on Saturday. These statements came at a time when Israel seemed ready to launch a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza.



"Israel's actions have gone beyond the scope of self-defence," According to a statement released by the foreign ministry, Wang expressed the view that Israel's actions in Gaza have exceeded the boundaries of self-defense, and he called for an end to the collective punishment of Gaza's people.



China has been actively positioning itself as a mediator in Middle East affairs. In March, it played a role in facilitating the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is a crucial supporter of the Palestinian group Hamas.



"(Israel) should listen earnestly to the calls of the international community and the UN secretary general, and cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza," Wang's statement represents the strongest position that China has taken so far regarding the conflict.



Over one million individuals in the densely populated northern area of Gaza have been instructed to evacuate in anticipation of an imminent attack, a mass departure that humanitarian organizations have warned could trigger a severe humanitarian crisis. The majority of casualties on both sides consist of civilians.



Wang conveyed to HH Prince Faisal that "all parties should not take any action to escalate the situation and should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible".

