Germany pledges to prosecute setting Israeli flag on fire

(MENAFN) In a resolute declaration, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has unveiled stringent measures to clamp down on activities endorsing Hamas' assault on Israel. Scholz affirmed on Thursday that Germany would pursue legal action against individuals engaging in the display of Hamas symbols, extolling their violent actions, burning the Israeli flag, or any endeavors aimed at fomenting criminal conduct. These measures, he emphasized, encompass prohibitions on associations and activities. The Federal Ministry of the Interior is set to enact a comprehensive ban on Hamas-related operations within Germany, marking a significant step in deterring support for the Palestinian militant organization. Notably, the European Union had previously classified Hamas as a terrorist entity.



During his address to the Bundestag, Scholz conveyed his assurance to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, assuring that Berlin would readily meet any wartime exigency that may arise. He underscored that Germany's unequivocal position is firmly aligned with Israel, emphasizing that the historical legacy and the moral responsibility stemming from the Holocaust oblige Germany to steadfastly safeguard the security of the state of Israel. For Scholz, there exists but one place for Germany — firmly standing by Israel's side in times of challenge and uncertainty. This resolute commitment reflects a deep-seated understanding of the enduring imperative to fortify the bonds between Germany and Israel, rooted in shared values and a mutual commitment to peace, security, and the protection of human rights in the region.



