Production Of Livestock Products Increases By 3.5 Percent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-September of this year, 424.5 thousand tons of
live-weight meat, 1682.9 thousand tons of milk, 1662.7 million
eggs, 15.1 thousand tons of wool, and 357 tons of cocoons were
produced, Azernews reports.
The State Statistics Committee said that compared to
January-September 2022, meat production increased by 3.2 percent,
milk production by 1.7 percent, egg production by 11.9 percent,
cocoon production by 4.6 percent, and wool production decreased by
3 percent. The total agricultural output increased by 3 percent,
including the production of livestock products by 3.5 percent, and
the production of plant products by 2.5 percent.
