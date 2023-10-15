Rajiv Murder Convict Appeals To Ranil To Bring Him Home

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

A convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who was released in Tamil Nadu, has appealed to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to bring him home.

Santhan alias Suthenthiraraja, one of the seven life convicts granted premature release in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has requested the Sri Lankan President to help him return to the island nation and live there with his aged mother. The Hindu newspaper reported.

According to The Hindu, in a petition sent to the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Santhan said he was now lodged in the Tiruchi special camp where foreign nationals facing criminal charges or having no valid documents are kept.

A Madras High Court judge had recently recused himself from hearing a writ petition filed by Santhan, seeking a direction to be deported to Sri Lanka.

Justice Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court recused himself from hearing the writ petition filed by Santhan, seeking a direction to the Union Home Ministry as well as the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps for his deportation to Sri Lanka.

When the case was listed before a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and Sunder Mohan, the latter recused himself from hearing the petition since he had been a counsel on record in a connected case before the Supreme Court.

Hence, the Bench directed the Registry to list the case before a Bench led by Justice D. Krishnakumar as per standing instructions. (Colombo Gazette)