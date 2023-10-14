Addressing Environmental And Agricultural Challenges In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) FAO Strengthens Commitment to Iraq in Addressing Environmental and Agricultural Challenges

Following the meeting of the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) , Dr. Shu Donio, with His Excellency the President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rashid, during the United Nations Water Conference 2023, in which Iraq reaffirmed its commitment to finding sustainable solutions to the agricultural and climate challenges facing the country, a specialized team from the organization's headquarters successfully completed a mission to the Republic of Iraq from October 10th to 12th.

Led by Mr. Li Leifeng, Director of the Land and Water Department (NS), accompanied by Ms. Fidaa Haddad, responsible for forests in the Forestry Department, Mr. Jacobo Monzini from the Natural Resources Management Office in the Investment Center, and Mr. Faras Ziyadat from the Land and Water Department, this working group conducted a thorough assessment of the various environmental and agricultural challenges faced by Iraq and potential solutions, including water harvesting and storage, modern irrigation methods, combating sand and dust storms, afforestation, wastewater treatment and reuse, and drought-resistant crops.

The delegation, accompanied by the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Iraq, Dr. Salah Al-Hajj Hassan and his team, held important meetings with high-level Iraqi officials, including a meeting with His Excellency the President of Iraq, productive discussions with members of the Cabinet Advisors, and Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Awn Dhiab Abdullah. This also included meetings with the technical deputies of the Ministries of Environment and Agriculture, Dr. Jasim Abdul Aziz Hamadi and Dr. Meethaq Al-Khafaji, in addition to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Bilateral Relations, Ambassador Mohammed Baher Al-Ulum.

In addition to these significant meetings, the delegation met closely with the United Nations Qatar Priority Working Group responsible for enhancing natural resource management, disaster risk management, and climate resilience (PWG4). This meeting, which was also attended by a member of the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General's Office, provided a comprehensive overview of climate-related challenges in Iraq and showcased the collaborative efforts of various United Nations agencies in addressing these challenges.

The team also had the opportunity to closely acquaint themselves with the programs of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Iraq and its close cooperation with key Iraqi ministries, reaffirming the organization's commitment to supporting sustainable development efforts in Iraq and enhancing influential partnerships. Additionally, they attended a meeting with the working group.

Iraqi officials expressed deep appreciation for the organization's work and cooperation, acknowledging the pivotal role it plays in addressing agricultural and climate challenges, and emphasized the necessity of further enhancing the ongoing partnership between Iraq and FAO.

Mr. Li emphasized the importance of Iraq's proposal to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), which is currently under evaluation in addressing climate-related challenges. He recommended utilizing the resources of the GCF and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to enhance the country's resilience against the impacts of climate change and land degradation. The mission's objectives align with the need to leverage the Green Climate Fund to support environmental and agricultural priorities, all aimed at addressing climate impacts, environmental challenges, improving food security, and ensuring a sustainable future for Iraq.

Dr. Al-Hajj Hassan added that our mission in Iraq is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Food and Agriculture Organization to address agricultural and climate challenges in the country. We are dedicated to working hand in hand with the government of Iraq to find transformative solutions. The Food and Agriculture Organization will continue to provide full support to enhance Iraq's capacity to withstand the impacts of climate change.

The efforts of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Iraq represent a significant step towards addressing agricultural and climate challenges in the country. It is expected that the cooperation between the Food and Agriculture Organization and its partners in Iraq will lead to transformative solutions that contribute to sustainable resource management, bolstering food security, and building the country's capacity to withstand adversity.

(Source: FAO)

The post Addressing Environmental and Agricultural Challenges in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News .