Jordan Pavilion Opens At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the national committee for hosting the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie and Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply of Jordan H E Yousef Mahmoud Shamali opened the Jordanaian pavilion at the Expo

The Jordanian Pavilion covers an area of 2,600 square meters. It blends modernity with rich traditions, showcasing Jordan's diverse geography and promoting its various heritage and tourist sites.

The pavilion hosts events to market and promote Jordan's tourist and heritage sites, highlighting the country's strengths to visitors from around the world. It features Jordan's stunning natural beauty, covered mountains, and offers the opportunity to taste traditional Jordanian cuisine, especially Mansaf.

Visitors can also purchase heritage, traditional gifts, and souvenirs that promote different tourist facilities and natural attractions in the Kingdom.

Minister of Municipality praised Jordan's participation in Expo 2023 Doha for Horticulture. He considers this participation helps enrich the exhibition and contribute to the great interest of the Jordanian community in Qatar in Expo.

The Minister said in press statements during the opening ceremony that Jordanian-Qatari relations are distinguished on all levels, reflecting the strength of relations between the two leaderships and peoples. He expressed his admiration for the components of the Jordanian Pavilion and the story it tells in both horticulture and Jordan's geological and plant diversity.

Dana Al Zu'bi, who is the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply and the General Commissioner of the Jordanian Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, emphasised the focus on displaying Jordan's biological, natural, and geographical diversity.

The Jordanian pavilion features the main tree, the Al Mahras olive tree, one of the oldest genetic strains of olives, over 800 years old. She noted that this olive variety is known for its numerous benefits and the quantity of oil it contains.

She invited everyone to visit the Jordanian Pavilion, explore Jordan's plants and trees, and enjoy the activities and offerings. The Jordanian Pavilion is divided into several sections, including the desert area, valley, pillar zone, and Jordan's plains. There are also dedicated areas for activities and to explore the Kingdom's heritage products.

Ambassador of Jordan to Qatar H E Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi said that the Jordanian Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha has witnessed a significant and diverse turnout of visitors from different parts of the world since the exhibition's activities began approximately 10 days ago. He added that the Jordanian Pavilion has received recognition for its design and content.

The Ambassador added that the Jordanian Pavilion has succeeded in attracting many visitors, focusing on the diverse plants and modern agricultural techniques used in Jordan, inviting Jordanians living in Qatar to visit their Pavilion and Expo in general for its distinct events and contributions.