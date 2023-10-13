(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Head Chefs of MICHELIN Accredited Restaurants BOCA & Folly to join forces with Folly & Friends







Chef Patricia Roig from BOCA, MICHELIN Green Star restaurant, will be joining Chef Bojan at Folly to create a one-off six course menu on the 19th of October 2023

Guests are promised a celebration of flavor, sustainability, and shared culinary passion



Dubai, UAE, 13th October 2023 - Folly, the renowned MICHELIN-lauded restaurant in Dubai, is delighted to announce another exciting gastronomic collaboration for Folly & Friends with Patricia Roig, Head Chef of BOCA, a MICHELIN Green Star restaurant and a beacon of sustainable gastronomy in the UAE. The Folly & Friends partnership promises to take culinary enthusiasts on an extraordinary journey filled with diverse international flavors, shared culinary passion, and a commitment to sustainable practices.



Roig's international experience combined with her passion for culinary arts and sustainability is set to make this partnership a fruitful one; Patricia's culinary ideals fall in line with Folly's Chef Bojan Cirjanic, who shares a passion for sourcing high-quality ingredients sustainably. Chef Bojan's dishes are influenced by his experiences in kitchens worldwide and are guided by a dual inspiration - his childhood memories of humble ingredients and the culinary expertise acquired while working in high-end restaurants. Sustainability is paramount to Chef Bojan, who believes in responsible sourcing with minimal environmental impact, celebrating the booming local farming community in the UAE.



Folly and Friends - Bojan Cirjanic x Patricia Roig

Date: 19th October Time: From 7:00 PM Price: AED 350 for the six-course menu | AED 600 for the six-course menu with wine pairing Menu: A gastronomical journey through Europe influenced by sustainability Booking Contact: 04 430 8535 or

MENAFN13102023003092003082ID1107238946