(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Head Chefs of MICHELIN Accredited Restaurants BOCA & Folly to join forces with Folly & Friends
Chef Patricia Roig from BOCA, MICHELIN Green Star restaurant, will be joining Chef Bojan at Folly to create a one-off six course menu on the 19th of October 2023
Guests are promised a celebration of flavor, sustainability, and shared culinary passion
Dubai, UAE, 13th October 2023 - Folly, the renowned MICHELIN-lauded restaurant in Dubai, is delighted to announce another exciting gastronomic collaboration for Folly & Friends with Patricia Roig, Head Chef of BOCA, a MICHELIN Green Star restaurant and a beacon of sustainable gastronomy in the UAE.
The Folly & Friends partnership promises to take culinary enthusiasts on an extraordinary journey filled with diverse international flavors, shared culinary passion, and a commitment to sustainable practices.
Roig's international experience combined with her passion for culinary arts and sustainability is set to make this partnership a fruitful one; Patricia's culinary ideals fall in line with Folly's Chef Bojan Cirjanic, who shares a passion for sourcing high-quality ingredients sustainably. Chef Bojan's dishes are influenced by his experiences in kitchens worldwide and are guided by a dual inspiration - his childhood memories of humble ingredients and the culinary expertise acquired while working in high-end restaurants. Sustainability is paramount to Chef Bojan, who believes in responsible sourcing with minimal environmental impact, celebrating the booming local farming community in the UAE.
Folly and Friends - Bojan Cirjanic x Patricia Roig
Date: 19th October
Time: From 7:00 PM
Price: AED 350 for the six-course menu | AED 600 for the six-course menu with wine pairing
Menu: A gastronomical journey through Europe influenced by sustainability
Booking Contact: 04 430 8535 or
MENAFN13102023003092003082ID1107238946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.