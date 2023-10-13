(MENAFN- KNN India) Need To Accelerate Production To Help India Become Global Manufacturing Hub: Union Minister Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 13 (KNN) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the domestic industry to accelerate production activity to make India a global manufacturing hub.

Addressing the industry leaders during a 'Chintan Shivir - unleashing the power of India's manufacturing industry, Goyal pointed out that the government has been taking a number of steps to support the manufacturing ecosystem.







Representatives from CII, Ficci, Assocham, and the automobile sector, along with knowledge partners BCG and McKinsey, participated in the deliberations.

The Union Minister met with the Industry stakeholders with the aim to understand and deliberate on increasing manufacturing capacities across various sectors to enhance contribution to GDP by 2030.

The discussions took place on 12 sectors, including textiles, capital goods, defence, aerospace, space, metals, leather, mining, energy, food processing, chemicals, medical devices, and drones.

The issues discussed included creating a manufacturing ecosystem, maintaining quality standards, promoting domestic value addition, government policies and support, and fostering industry agility.

"The presentations made by each sector encompassed a comprehensive industry snapshot, detailing the current and projected industry potential and export potential," the ministry said in an official statement.

