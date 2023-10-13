ICJ Debuts Hearing Phony Claims Based On Armenian Fishy Statements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. One immutable
rule has been in force since 1988 with mathematical precision: if
you undertake to defend the Armenian "desires", you have to operate
exclusively with fakes. To be more precise, megafakes. The Armenian
side cannot provide arguments in favor of its wishes and
propagandistic guidelines and is forced to resort to
falsifications.
This time, Professor Pierre d'Argent, representing Armenia at
the hearing on Armenia's appeal against Azerbaijan at the
International Court of Justice, fell into this trap. This character
in a robe managed to state literally the following: "The day
after the aggression , [Ilham] Aliyev declared that
Azerbaijan had restored its territorial integrity. At the same
time, the Armenian population was leaving the region, and Aliyev
soon announced a program of great return. This is a racist program
that proposes to replace Armenians with Azerbaijanis."
It becomes necessary to instruct the professor on the alphabet.
Aggression is an attack by one country on the territory of another.
That is what his client Armenia did for 30 years until its troops
were driven back home. Therefore, neither the 44-day second
Karabakh war nor the localized anti-terrorist activities in
Karabakh can be considered aggression.
Well, the following megafakes flow like cornucopias; further,
there are unscrupulous and primitive lies that do not require even
minimal legal knowledge to expose-it is enough to follow the news.
The "Great Return" program was approved in 2022, not
2023 . And it concerns the return of almost a million
Azerbaijanis to their native homes, not Armenian
homes , as they were expelled from their homes during the
Armenian aggression of the early nineties. These are mostly
residents of the regions surrounding the former NKAO, where there
was no visible Armenian population before the conflict. During the
entire 30 years of occupation, Armenia tried to organize illegal
settlements in these areas, but there were not enough people
willing to move. Even among ethnic Armenians from Syria and Iraq.
People understood perfectly well that they were going to a foreign
land, from which they would sooner or later be kicked out. As a
result, Armenia followed the path of looting and pillaging. Now
Azerbaijan has to rebuild a territory equal in area to Lebanon,
where everything has been destroyed - houses, roads,
communications, etc Pierre d'Argent calls this an attempt
to "replace Armenians with Azerbaijanis" ?
Anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh started a year after the
start of the "Great Return" program. And the professor hired by
Armenia says that this program was proclaimed only in
September 2023 . It was a mistake.
As for the anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, both before,
during, and after the start of the events, Azerbaijan emphasized
that it considered the Armenians of Karabakh to be its citizens,
that they would be granted all rights, and that Azerbaijan was not
at war with the civilian population. While Azerbaijan's armed
forces were "working" on military targets, the civilian population
was urged to stay in their homes, stay away from military
facilities, and not take up arms. Finally, the UN mission that
visited the region for the first time in 30 years recorded neither
pressure on local Armenians nor damage to civilian infrastructure.
So what are the claims of "ethnic cleansing" based on?
And all this the aforementioned professor, excuse me, says not
on another Armenian radio show, not in a private conversation, but
at a court session. An international court. Where the situation
implies much more responsibility for his words.
But since 1988, experience has shown that it does not seem to be
possible to defend Armenia without putting on a hat with bells. In
recent months and years, former NATO Secretary General [Anders]
Rasmussen, former international court prosecutor Ocampo, U.S.
presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and now the professor have
been disgraced in this area. That's their choice, though. Who's
next, gentlemen?
Fuad Akhundov, political scientist
