Azerbaijan Central Bank And UBS Asset Management Discuss Prospects Of Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan and UBS Asset Management have discussed prospects for further cooperation, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"During the 2023 Annual Meetings of the WB/IMF we had an opportunity to meet with Ms. Suni Harford, President of UBS Asset Management and discussed the current status of our cooperation and future development perspectives," he said.

Azerbaijan's Central Bank Governor Taleh Kazimov held a number of meetings on the margins of the annual meeting of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Morocco.