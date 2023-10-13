Azerbaijan Central Bank And UBS Asset Management Discuss Prospects Of Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan and UBS Asset Management have discussed prospects for
further cooperation, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov wrote on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
"During the 2023 Annual Meetings of the WB/IMF we had an
opportunity to meet with Ms. Suni Harford, President of UBS Asset
Management and discussed the current status of our cooperation and
future development perspectives," he said.
Azerbaijan's Central Bank Governor Taleh Kazimov held a number
of meetings on the margins of the annual meeting of the World Bank
(WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Morocco.
MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107236193
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.