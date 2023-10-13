Two Killed As Russians Shell Kherson Region 100 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 12, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 100 times, killing two civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“In the past day, the enemy launched 100 shelling attacks, firing 553 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, automatic grenade launchers, antitank grenade launchers, aircraft and UAVs. The enemy fired 49 shells at the city of Kherson," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of settlements, the buildings of educational institutions in Kherson and Kherson district, a medical institution and factory in Kherson, and an enterprise in Beryslav district.

Russian attacks killed two people, injuring six more, including a child, Prokudin emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the building of the Kherson State University was damaged in Russian shelling on October 12.