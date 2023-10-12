Transport Minister, Australian Ambassador Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Transport Minister Wissam Tahtamouni and Australian Ambassador Bernard Lynch on Thursday discussed means to strengthen cooperation in the transport sector.

Tahtamouni reviewed the projects that the ministry intends to implement in cooperation with partners in the sector. These projects align with the Economic Modernisation Vision initiatives, aiming to increase job opportunities, mainly for women and youth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Lynch expressed his country's ongoing support for the Kingdom's transport sector, praising the "deep-rooted" relations between Jordan and Australia over the decades.







