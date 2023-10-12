Defense Forces Repel About 40 Enemy Attacks In Past Day General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about 40 enemy attacks in four sectors of the front, including 14 attacks in the Avdiivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on October 12, Ukrinform reports.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Fifty-fife combat clashes have occurred on front lines throughout the day.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector.

According to the General Staff, the defenders inflict manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched 14 strikes on Russian invaders: two strikes targeted anti-aircraft missile systems, other strikes hit manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters.

The Ukrainian missile forces, for their part, hit the enemy's control post and nine artillery units.

During the day, Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 55 airstrikes, as well as more than 20 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas. As a result of enemy attacks, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged and ruined.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Defense Forces of the Tavria sector, Russian troops actively use aircraft in attempts to capture or encircle Avdiivka in Donetsk region.