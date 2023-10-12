Wireless Industrial Router Market Size Is Projected To Grow $14.7 Billion By 2032 | Registering A CAGR Of 6.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wireless Industrial Router Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Wireless Industrial Router Market by Type, and Frequency Band: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

The global wireless industrial router market was valued at $7.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $14.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Wireless industrial routers are robust networking devices that offer wireless connectivity, multiple interfaces, security features, and network management capabilities to support reliable and secure communication within industrial environments. Wireless industrial routers are networking devices designed for industrial environments to provide wireless connectivity and network management capabilities. They enable seamless communication between devices, machines, sensors, and control systems within an industrial network. Applications of wireless industrial routers are mentioned below.

Wireless industrial routers play a crucial role in industrial automation by connecting and enabling communication between various automation devices, such as PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers), HMIs (Human Machine Interfaces), sensors, and actuators. They facilitate the exchange of real-time data, control signals, and commands, enabling efficient and synchronized operation of automated systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the wireless industrial router industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, wireless industrial router market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the wireless industrial router industry include:

⦁Cisco

⦁Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

⦁Ruijie Networks Co. Ltd.

⦁HMS Networks

⦁ANTAIRA TECHNOLOGIES, LLC.

⦁Advantech Co. Ltd.

⦁Peplink

⦁Four-Faith

⦁Moxa Inc.

⦁Alcatel-Lucent

Wireless industrial routers enable remote monitoring and control of industrial processes and equipment. They allow operators and technicians to access and manage industrial systems, perform diagnostics, and make adjustments from a central control room or remotely via secure connections. This capability is especially valuable in scenarios where physical access to the equipment is limited or unsafe.

Wireless industrial routers play a vital role in connecting and integrating IIoT devices within an industrial network. They enable the seamless communication of data between IoT sensors, devices, and cloud-based platforms, facilitating real-time monitoring, data analytics, and predictive maintenance.

Wireless industrial routers can integrate with edge computing architectures, bringing computational power and data processing closer to the edge of the network. This enables localized data analysis, real-time decision-making, and reduced latency for time-critical industrial applications.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wireless industrial router market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing wireless industrial router market opportunity.

⦁The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁In-depth analysis of the wireless industrial router market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing wireless industrial router market demand.

⦁Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global wireless industrial router market forecast.

⦁Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the wireless industrial router industry players.

⦁The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global wireless industrial router market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and wireless industrial router market growth strategies.

