Energy America And Mega Development Partners Forms Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mega Development Partners and Energy America Form Joint Venture to Develop Solar FarmsEnergy America, one of the largest energy developers in the United States, is expanding its operations to Mongolia. The company has selected Mega Development Partners as its strategic joint venture partner for the development and construction of solar farms, energy storage for commercial and utility customers, and government projects."Mongolia is an important market for us as we continue to expand our global reach," said Energy America CEO Zoheb Khan. "We are excited to be working with Mega Development Partners to develop clean energy solutions that will provide significant benefits to the people of Mongolia."The joint venture will develop solar farms with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts. The farms will be built in the Gobi Desert, which receives more than 300 days of sunlight per year. The solar farms will provide power to Mongolia's capital, Ulaanbaatar , which has a population of more than 1.3 million people."This joint venture will help Mongolia meet its energy needs while also reducing its dependence on fossil fuels," said Mega Development Partners CEO Anhaa Davaanyam. "We are proud to be partnering with Energy America to bring clean, renewable energy to Mongolia."The joint venture is also working on a number of other projects, including the development of an energy storage system that will be used to store energy generated by the solar farms. The system will be used to provide power to Mongolia's grid during times of peak demand."This joint venture is an important step forward for Mongolia as it looks to transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future," said Abdul Jamaal (EPC Director). "We are committed to be working with Mega Development Partners to help Mongolia meet its energy needs in a clean and efficient way."ABOUT MEGA DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSMega Development Partners is one of the fastest growing construction companies in Mongolia. The company has been in operation for over 10 years and has completed projects all over the country.Mega Development Partners has a strong commitment to quality and safety. The company has a team of experienced professionals who provide the best possible service to their clients.Mega Development Partners is constantly expanding its operations and is currently working on projects in Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia. The company is also planning to expand its operations into other parts of the country.Mega Development Partners is one of the leading construction companies in Mongolia and is poised to continue its growth in the years to come.ABOUT ENERGY AMERICAEnergy America has a strong presence in the US solar market with a manufacturing facility in California, China, Vietnam and Korea and a engineering and development office established globally. The company has also developed a strong international presence in Europe, Asia, and Africa.Energy America is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to its customers. The company has a team of experienced professionals who provide the best possible experience to its customers.Energy America is a leading provider of solar modules and systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a wide range of products and services that are designed to meet the needs of its customers. Energy America is committed to providing the best possible experience to its customers and is dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services.

